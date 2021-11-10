Vico Sotto: 'Bawal muna contact sports sa Pasig'

Hinihingi ko po ang inyong kooperasyon: BAWAL PO MUNA ANG CONTACT SPORTS (unless w special permit, like PBA).



Nag-desisyon ako pagkatapos ng isang Consultation Meeting kasama ang mga Kapitan. Nakarating kami sa isang consensus na dapat huwag munang payagan ang contact sports. pic.twitter.com/Fhzx2c22Ei — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) November 10, 2021

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Wednesday said contact sports are still banned in the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This, despite guidelines released by the Inter-Agency Task Force of COVID-19 easing restrictions on contact sports in areas under Alert Level 2. The guidelines, however, allow local government units to have the final say on the issue.

Kahit naman ako. gusto ko nang maglaro. Pero tiis-tiis muna. Malaking bagay na yung pwede na mag-park, mall, at iba pa. Pero iba kasi ang basketball🏀 magpapalitan talaga tayo ng mukha. Baka maging dahilan pa ito ng isa pang surge. — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) November 10, 2021

This means that basketball, except for the PBA which is preparing for a possible return to Metro Manila, won't still be allowed to hold games in Pasig City.

The Pasig City mayor said he himself had to sacrifice playing time to set an example and prevent a COVID surge in his jurisdiction.

"Kahit naman ako, gusto ko nang maglaro. Pero tiis-tiis muna. Malaking bagay na 'yung pwede na mag-park, mall, at iba pa. Pero iba kasi ang basketball. Basketball magpapalitan talaga tayo ng mukha. Baka maging dahilan pa ito ng isa pang surge," he said in a separate tweet.