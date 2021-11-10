MANILA, Philippines -- After keeping a relatively low profile for the past several months, Filipino MMA star Rolando "The Incredible" Dy is ready to get back into action -- and he already has an opponent in mind.

Dy, the son of Filipino boxing legend Rolando Navarrete, has issued a challenge to English standout Sam "The Future" Patterson after the latter scored an impressive win in the BRAVE CF 55 card in Rostov-on-Don, Russia last November 6.

"Boss Mohammed Shahid (BRAVE CF president), if you plan on giving Sam the title shot next, you may want to consider giving him to me first," said Dy. "I I don't panic in the exchanges. I don't panic while wrestling like [Kamil] Magomedov did."

Patterson overcame a tough start in his scheduled three-round bout against hometown favorite Magomedov by persevering through his opponent's ground game before eventually picking up a come-from-behind win by way of submission in the second frame.

Dy, who was one of the many who tuned into the promotion's second live event in Russia over the weekend, shared his thoughts on the aforementioned lightweight encounter.

"There were a few things I saw in the fight. One of which is Magomedov was afraid of getting punched in the face like most BJJ guys. He is a good kicker, but he panics for doubles in striking exchanges," said the Filipino.

"That's the reason he got choked. Magomedov is not a wrestler by default because he is a BJJ guy," Dy explained. "Second is, I find Sam very technical but very slow for a lightweight. If that's their best, I know I can take any of them."

Patterson and Dy have some history.

The English fighter called out Dy last year and took a swipe at him by labelling the Filipino a "journeyman" in a social media post.

Ironically, Dy once filled in for an injured Patterson to face New Zealand's John Brewin at BRAVE CF 44 in November 2020, where "The Incredible" walked away with the unanimous decision win.

However, Dy veered off his collision course with Patterson after absorbing a loss against Kyrgyz mauler Abdisalam "Omok" Kubanychbek at BRAVE CF 47: Asian Domination this past March.

Patterson, meanwhile, made a strong case to challenge reigning BRAVE CF lightweight world champion and arch-nemesis Ahmed "The Butcher" Amir by extending his win streak under the company's banner to four courtesy of his most recent cage assignment.

Although Dy believes that Kubanychbek should be next in line for a world title shot, the outspoken hard-hitter from Cavite won't pass up on a chance to duke it out with Patterson and overtake other contenders in the division.

"I fought the rightful contender, Abdisalam, who is not in the title picture now. I know I can take on Sam. Let me steal the title shot from him," Dy declared.