The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League is taking steps to turn professional. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) will undergo a major revamp ahead of its restart in December.

MPBL founder and Senator Manny Pacquiao has already tasked Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas to run the league's operations starting with an invitational tournament in December.

More changes are on the horizon, as the regional league is also in the process of turning professional and acquiring accreditation from FIBA.

"There will be changes but these changes will all be good for the league. Side-by-side, 'yun po ang gagawin natin," said Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas spokesperson Mark Zambrano.

The MPBL will also ease the height limit restrictions on Filipino-foreign players. Previously, Fil-foreigners above 6-foot-5 were not allowed to play in the league.

Now, for as long as the player has a Philippine passport, he will be eligible to play.

"There will also be meetings with our team managers, league officials, and the Games and Amusements Board regarding this matter," Zambrano said.

Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes will still retain his position, and he is embracing the sweeping changes the MPBL is set to undergo.

"Unang-una, nagpapasalamat kami sa lahat ng team owners na dumalo and, of course, sa Chooks-to-Go na nagkaroon tayo ng panibagong partnership. We both have a common goal which is to help our players reach their potential," he said. "May mga players na nag-struggle talaga this pandemic. Patience is a virtue talaga at naghintay ng tamang panahon ang MPBL para ma-reignite ang ating liga.

"This is the best time na matagal ng hinihintay ng ating mga fans at ng ating mga players," he added.

Thirteen teams have already confirmed their participation for the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Invitational Tournament set from December 11-21 at either the Caloocan Sports Complex, the Ynares Sports Arena (Antipolo), or Sta. Rosa Sports Complex.

Headlining the field are Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan season champion Davao Occidental Tigers.

Also joining them are the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, the Makati Super Crunch, the GenSan Warriors, the Caloocan Supremos, the Sarangani Marlins, the Rizal Golden Coolers-Xentro Mall, the Marikina Shoemasters, the Laguna Heroes, the Bicol Volcanoes, the Imus Bandera, the Negros Mascuvados, and a team from Bacolod.

Other MPBL member teams who want to join the Invitationals are given a Wednesday afternoon deadline to make their decision. The final list of participating teams will be announced on Thursday.

"We are very, very happy na makakapag-start na ang league with the partnership of Chooks and the MPBL," said Makati team owner Paolo Orbeta.

"We would like to let everyone know that we are aligned with the goals of Chooks-to-Go MPBL. We needed this start para magtuloy-tuloy na for everyone. Maganda na we will have something to end the year on a positive note," he added.

"We are excited sa balik bola ng Chooks-to-Go and MPBL. It's been two long years," said Rizal team manager Angie Azores. "Sobrang dami naming natatanggap ng inquiries from the players. We are happy to be able to help them again and bring them back to the sport that they love."