Expect Reymart Gaballo to make the most of the opportunity to challenge Filipino legend and WBC bantamweight king Nonito Donaire Jr., according to the challenger's promoter.

JC Mananquil of Sanman Promotions said this is the break Gaballo has been waiting for years.

"(Meeting ng) dalawang magaling na boxers, especially Nonito na legend na rin," said Mananquil during their recent interview with PlayItRight.TV.

The interview hosted by Dyan Castillejo and Joaquin Henson also featured Donaire, Donaire's wife Rachel, and Gaballo.

"I'm pretty sure and confident Reymart's gonna win because of his youth, that's what we should use. He's 25 year's old," he said.

Donaire, a four-division champion and the oldest to win a bantamweight title, will be 39 by the time he defends his crown against Gaballo on December 11.



Mananquil said he has witnessed how Gaballo fought his way up to the ranks to win the interim WBC bantamweight belt.

Now he is facing Donaire, Gaballo is expected to bring his A game to claim the bragging rights.

"Ilang taon na ring pinaghirapan ni Reymart ito. I've seen how he trains he works how he disciplines himself," said Mananquil. "On December 11, it's his time."