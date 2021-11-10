Los Angeles Clippers center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) moves in for a basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at Staples Center. Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Paul George scored 24 points with nine rebounds and Reggie Jackson added 23 points as the Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to five games with a 117-109 victory Tuesday over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers.

Nicolas Batum had 22 points, making 6 of 8 from 3-point range, as the Clippers improved to 2-1 over the Trail Blazers this season. They have not lost since falling 111-92 at Portland on Oct. 29.

Damian Lillard scored 27 points for the Blazers, while Norman Powell added 23 as Portland remained winless on the road this season in five tries. The Blazers, who saw their two-game winning streak come to an end, were playing the opener of a four-game road swing.

Lillard, who entered shooting just 24.7 percent from 3-point range through 10 games, was 4 of 13 from distance (30.8 percent). The six-time All-Star is a career 37.3 percent shooter from 3-point range.

HIGHLIGHTS:

The Clippers led 99-90 with 6:45 remaining before the Blazers pulled within 101-97 with 5:15 to go on a basket inside by CJ McCollum. Portland then cut their deficit to 103-100 on a 3-pointer from Jusuf Nurkic with 3:39 to play.

The Clippers responded with an 8-0 run, capped by a three-point play from George to take a 111-100 lead with 1:22 remaining. Batum added a 3-pointer in the run with 2:51 remaining.

Isaiah Hartenstein had a season-best 14 points off the bench for the Clippers, while Eric Bledsoe and Ivica Zubac scored 11 points each. Nurkic had 15 points with 13 rebounds for the Blazers, while McCollum had 13 points.

The Clippers' Serge Ibaka did not score in six minutes, while playing his second game of the season after having back surgery in June.

The Clippers improved to 2-0 on a run of six consecutive home games that extends through next Tuesday. Los Angeles is now 4-2 at home this season.