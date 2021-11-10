Boxing: Donaire says he'll KO Gaballo if he has to

Nonito "The Filipino Flash" Donaire Jr. said it will be all business when he meets fellow Filipino Reymart Gaballo in the boxing ring.

The reigning WBC bantamweight champion said that if he gets the chance, he will knock out Gaballo because that is the way he has been wired.

"Usually naman kahit magkaibigan kami ng makakalaban ko tulad ni (Jorge) Arce, ni (Carl) Frampton, todo talaga ang ibinigay namin.," said Donaire in an interview on PlayItRight.TV.

"For so many years habol talaga natin ang knockout, iyon ang inisip ko every single time. It's very difficult to stay away from what you already know."

The two will meet in an all-Filipino title bout on December 11 in the US and it will be the main event of a Showtime triple header.

Gaballo earned the mandatory shot at Donaire since he is the interim WBC bantamweight champion.

Donaire said he respects Gaballo because of his accomplishments in the ring, but the Filipino Flash said he'll do what is required to retain his crown.

"Sa loob ng ring po walang personalan sa loob ng ring, it's like you turn into a different person, walang kapatid, walang kaibigan. Parang robot on a mission lang po," he said.

"I got the biggest respect for Reymart, being the future of Philippine boxing, pero 'yung (ginagawa ko) sa loob ng ring is a habit I've created for years."