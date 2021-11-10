B.League: Kiefer Ravena is Shiga's MVP for October

Kiefer Ravena is Shiga's MVP for October. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE

The Shiga Lakestars have named ace Filipino guard Kiefer Ravena as the team's Most Valuable Player for the month of October.

This, after he steered the Lakestars to a 6-3 start in the 2021-22 season of the B.League in Japan. Ravena, who joined the team from the NLEX Road Warriors in the PBA, averaged 11.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 1.9 steals per game in October.

Ravena will be recognized for his feat ahead of Shiga's game against the Shimane Susanoo Magic on Wednesday at the Ukaruchan Arena.

"Thank you, Shiga Lakestars family! We will continue to give our best every game for the people of Shiga," said Ravena.

The Lakestars will try to snap a three-game skid on Wednesday, as they lost to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders on October 27 before dropping back-to-back games against defending B.League champions Chiba last weekend.

Ravena is coming off his finest game in a Shiga uniform, having put up 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting along with 10 assists and three steals in their 89-83 defeat to the Jets on Sunday.