Billiards: Biado off to strong start in Abu Dhabi

Reigning U.S. Open champion Carlo Biado got his campaign in the Abu Dhabi Open 9-Ball Championship off to a strong start on Tuesday.

Biado blanked Mohamad Eiljeffrey, 9-0, at the Power Break Billiard Hall in Abu Dhabi to lead the Filipino cue artists' charge.

Also winning his first round matches was Roland Garcia, who beat Hussain Ali of UAE, 9-4. Garcia is looking to build on his triumphs in the Wichita Ten Ball Open and Oklahoma 9 Ball Open earlier this year in the United States.

Arman Cagol, a Filipino based in Dubai, subdued compatriot Jordan Banares, 9-5, while the Abu Dhabi-based Jayson Nuguid edged countryman Carlo Raymundo, 9-7.

"We hope to perform well in this event," said Cagol.

"The first round is one of the toughest rounds in any tournament. It usually sets the tone of how you're going to perform," added Nuguid.

Arnel Bautista, Oliver Medenilla, Aivhan Maluto and Israel Rota also opened with wins.

Bautista toppled another Filipino cue artist in Jhun Banlasan, 9-4, while Medenilla defeated Mohamad Fharaj of Iran, 9-5. Maluto nipped Abdulla AlNuami of UAE, 9-5, and Rota ousted Mohamad Ali of UAE, 9-5.

The double knock out event, alternate breaks format offers total pot prize 46,000 aed (United Arab Emirates dirham) with the champion getting the lion share of 20,000 aed. -- Marlon Bernardino

