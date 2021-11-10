Belga: Conditioning key in fast-paced 3X3

Rain or Shine's Beau Belga said 3x3 basketball is so fast-paced players that will have to be in excellent shape to succeed.



Belga won't be in the 3x3 roster of Rain or Shine, which will carry the brand "Sista Super Sealers," although he did try playing the game.

"Sumubok ako sa practice hindi kaya," said Belga in the PBA website.

The PBA will hold its inaugural 3x3 competition wherein 13 teams are expected to see action.

"Conditioning sa tingin ko magkakatalo dito," said the Rain or Shine big man. "Ang bilis, eh."

"Sa amin lang, sabi ko 70 percent lang ba ng nilalaro natin, pero pagkatapos ng laro para ka nang pagod na pagod. Parang wasted na wasted ka na."

The meet will hold three conferences per season. Each conference is made up of six two-day legs and a one-day grand finals.