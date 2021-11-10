The recent national selection meet was held in Clark, Pampanga. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The recent national selection meet organized by the Philippine Swimming, Inc. (PSI) signals the return to action of local swimmers after several months of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There were plenty of hurdles that we needed to overcome," PSI president Lailani Velasco said of the event held in Clark from October 22-24.

"I have to admit that at some point, we doubted it would even happen. But we've worked hard for this since early this year and we did not want to let our community down," she added. "This was really for our members and for the entire country. We wanted to show the country that we can recover from this pandemic through sports... through swimming."

Velasco tempered her expectations for the swimmers who competed in the selection meet, as it was their first taste of competition in over two years.

"We have to manage our expectations given that our swimmers had to abide by all the quarantine restrictions being enacted throughout the country," she pointed out. "We tried our best to give them enough time to prepare for the event but the reality is that the situation is always going to be volatile."

"Despite that, we were able to see remarkable performances by a few of our up-and-coming grassroots swimmers," she added. "In fact, we are delighted that a national record was even established during the event."

Eighteen-year-old Thanya Dela Cruz broke the national record in the women's 50-meter breaststroke on the first day of the event with a new mark of 32.89 seconds. The previous record was 32.93 seconds, set by Joy Rodgers in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

"We hope all our swimmers continue to persevere. We also hope that those who were not able to participate are motivated to join us in the next event," said Velasco.

The following year will be a busy one for the country's swimmers, as they are set to compete in the Southeast Asian Games and the Asian Games, as well as the world championships.

Aside from the international competitions, PSI also wants to stage more meets, while complying with health and safety protocols.

"We are definitely eyeing on a few more events, not just for our elite swimmers, but also for our age groupers," said Velasco. "Eventually, we hope to get back to our usual calendar of activities. Maybe that will happen in 2022 or 2023."

"But we will definitely always have the health and safety of our members as a priority."

