Volleyball: PSL looking at full schedule in 2021

Stakeholders of the Philippine Superliga are hopeful that they can hold a full calendar of events in 2021.

MANILA, Philippines -- After cancelling the Grand Prix and rescheduling the Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup this year, the Philippine Superliga (PSL) is hopeful that it can hold a full schedule of events in 2021.

The PSL was forced to cancel the Grand Prix earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, it gained approval from the Inter-Agency Task Force to hold a beach volleyball tournament in a bubble in Subic, but decided to postpone it in the wake of Typhoon Rolly.

The Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup is now set for February 2021, and PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico is optimistic that it will just be the first event of a busy year for the league.

"The plan is to have our three regular conferences, in addition to the beach volleyball tournament in mid-February," Juico said during an appearance on the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday morning.

"We'll have a regular conference in the end of February or early March, the second conference by June or July, and the third conference, the last conference, around October," he added. "So we will have a complete menu."

Most of the details are still to be discussed. Juico said there is a possibility that the Grand Prix will be the third and last conference, as opposed to the first indoor tournament of the year as has been customary for the PSL.

"Ang mga manlalaro sa Grand Prix, mga overseas player, iba-iba ang sitwasyon nila," he explained. "So dinudulo natin 'yan, in the hope na at that time, mas stabilized na ang situation. 'Yun ang isa sa pinag-iisipan."

The venue for the indoor tournaments will be another issue. The PSL already has approval for a beach volleyball "bubble" in Subic, which was also the venue of the beach volleyball tournament in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

A beach volleyball event, however, runs for just a week, including the quarantine period for the teams. Fewer people are involved in a sand event compared to an indoor competition as well. Juico pointed out that holding an indoor tournament in a bubble will mean "bigger expenses for everyone all around."

"We would have to redo our plans or consult with our team owners. We can still adjust, make it semi-indoor, comply with IATF requirements and not be vulnerable to the same fears and concerns that you would have in a strictly indoor venue," he said.

Even now, they are already looking at possible competition venues "which comply with IATF specifications."

Juico also made it clear that ultimately, it will be up the government to decide if they can hold a tournament.

"All of these things are still premised on the IATF approval, both at the national and regional level, and of course, premised on the cooperation of the local government unit concerned, where we will have our competitions and practices," he said.

"But if we go through the same process that we went through the last time, we do not see any problem," he also said. "We know the concerns of the LGUs and the IATF, what is important to them, what is important to us."

"We see very little obstacles in this matter."

