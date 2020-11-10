PBA: Rain or Shine's James Yap, Gabe Norwood reach milestones in win vs. TNT

Rain or Shine veterans James Yap and Gabe Norwood. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Rain or Shine's veteran pair of James Yap and Gabe Norwood etched their name in the PBA record books on Tuesday night, when they helped the Elasto Painters beat TNT, 80-74.

Yap got going offensively, making four of his seven attempts from beyond the arc. He is now tied with iconic PBA point guard Ronnie Magsanoc for third all-time in three-pointers made, with 1,171.

Meanwhile, Norwood became the 55th player in PBA history to register 3,000 rebounds when he grabbed his fourth board of the game in the third quarter. He finished with five rebounds, along with nine points, three steals, and three blocks.

"Sa totoo lang, 'di ko na lang iniisip 'yun, dahil 'pag lalo mong iniisip, medyo mahirap makuha," said Yap of his latest achievement.

"So, laro lang ako, and bahala na kung makuha ko o hindi. Basta gawin ko lang 'yung part ko sa team," he added.

Yap earned praise from ROS coach Caloy Garcia, as the 38-year-old guard is playing through an injury. He played 27 minutes against TNT, after sitting out their game against Blackwater last Sunday. This is only the third time in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup that he played more than 26 minutes in a contest.

"Today, we treated it as a playoff game, he came out big. 'Yun, I think he understands the situation," Garcia said of Yap.

The coach was also very complimentary of Norwood, who has been the cornerstone of the Rain or Shine franchise ever since he was drafted first overall in 2008.

"He's probably one of the best defenders I've ever seen play in the PBA," Garcia said of Norwood. "Ibang klase ang ugali ni Gabe. I've never seen him get mad. Tagal na namin magkasama niyan, I've never seen him really get mad. And, he's always positive."

"I don't hear anything negative from him. Hindi mo pa nga pinapagalitan, he will apologize right away, kahit hindi niya kasalanan. Kumbaga, sinasakop niya lahat ng kasalanan ng mga teammates niya. That shows what kind of character he has," he added.

It remains to be seen how long both Norwood and Yap will play on Wednesday, when the Elasto Painters take on Phoenix Super LPG in their last game of the elimination round.

According to Garcia, he intends to give more minutes to his rookies and look to avoid injuries to his veteran players.