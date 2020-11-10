PBA: Rain Or Shine overcomes TNT, as quarterfinals cast complete

James Yap of Rain or Shine attempts a shot in their game against the TNT Tropang Giga. Yap scored 16 points in the Elasto Painters' 80-74 win. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Rain or Shine has completed the quarterfinals cast in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

This, after the Elasto Painters overcame TNT Tropang Giga, 80-74, on Tuesday evening at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles City, Pampanga.

James Yap led the way for Rain or Shine, scoring 16 points to spark their strong start. Javee Mocon added 16 markers as well, while Gabe Norwood did a little bit of everything as he put up nine points, five rebounds, three steals, three blocks, and an assist.

The Elasto Painters' clamped down defensively in the final two minutes, with the Tropang Giga making only one field goal in that time span.

"I think James started the fire for us," said Rain or Shine coach Caloy Garcia. "He started hot."

"I just told the players that we have two chances to try to make it to the next round," he added. "Sabi ko sa kanila, we have to grab the opportunity now… We have to be hungrier than TNT."

Pouncing on the absence of Jayson Castro, Rain or Shine led by as much as 10 points and was in control heading into the fourth quarter with a 67-57 advantage. But Ray Parks began to wax hot in the final frame, and his triple with 2:15 left knotted the count at 72.

Mocon regained the lead for ROS with a pair of charities, before Poy Erram's bucket tied the game for the last time at 74. It turned out to be TNT's last points of the game, as Erram missed the ensuing bonus free throw off a Beau Belga foul that could have put them ahead.

The Elasto Painters got the lead for good when Norbert Torres split his charities, and after Troy Rosario misfired on a triple, Norwood launched the ball ahead to Kris Rosales for a transition layup that made it a three-point game, 77-74, with under 40 seconds left in the game.

Rain or Shine did not give TNT an opportunity to get off a shot in their next trip down, as they baited Rosario into an offensive foul. Norwood then snuffed out the Tropang Giga's last chance when he blocked Roger Pogoy's layup attempt, leading to Mocon's game-sealing free throw.

"What TNT did today, they were trying to practice their plays, trying to get others involved," noted Garcia. "So it was an opportunity that we're able to grab."

Rain or Shine now has a 6-4 record with one game left in their schedule -- a date with Phoenix Super LPG on Wednesday night. As it stands, they still have a chance to finish in the Top 4 as well.

Their victory also eliminated NLEX (4-6), which has one game in hand and can only win a maximum of five games.

TNT, the most explosive team in the league, shot just 37.2% in the game. Rosario led them in scoring with 18 points, while Parks had only 11 markers after entering the game averaging 20.1 points.

