PBA: Cone vindicated for resting players after Ginebra clinches top seed

MANILA, Philippines -- Tim Cone's controversial decision to bench his star players in the second half of their game against San Miguel on Sunday was vindicated, after the Gin Kings overpowered TerraFirma in their last elimination round assignment in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

Ginebra absorbed an 81-66 whipping at the hands of the Beermen on Sunday night, a result that raised eyebrows after Cone opted to rest his starters for most of the second half. The multi-titled mentor was compelled to explain himself on Twitter as fans wondered if the Gin Kings had thrown a lifeline at San Miguel, whose own playoff bid was teetering before their win on Sunday night.

But Cone believes he made the right decision, and that he was vindicated after the Gin Kings steamrolled the Dyip, 102-80, on Monday night to clinch the top seed in the quarterfinals while also keeping his players rested and healthy.

"The coaching staff, they have to see the bigger picture. They have to see the risk and reward that goes on in playing," Cone explained after the game.

"So that was a call we had to make, and we made it early. And, as it turned out, if I may say now, it's the right call," he pointed out. "We're the No. 1 seed, we're where we wanna be. We're going to the playoffs healthy and fresh, and we feel we have a shot."

The Gin Kings now have at least three days to rest and prepare for the quarterfinals, although at the moment their opponent is not yet determined. It is a welcome respite for Cone, whose team played five games in seven days including a pair of back-to-back assignments.

The grueling schedule, he explained, was on their mind when they decided to rest LA Tenorio, Stanley Pringle, and Japeth Aguilar for the bulk of their game against the Beermen -- especially after San Miguel opened up a huge lead at the break.

"It's been a tough week. We played five games in seven days, and we finished 4-1 in those five games," said Cone. "We knew even back, before the first of those five games, that if we can go 4-1, we need to beat either Talk 'N Text or San Miguel. One of the two. And, to get to that No. 1 seed or assure us of a Top 4 seed."

"I think that after the Talk 'N Text game, we were just so elated and happy to get that game, that we didn't show up for the San Miguel game. But we also knew that we had that cushion of playing today. So we used that and we're able to win tonight," he added.

Their win over TerraFirma was not entirely comfortable. They built a huge 61-37 lead at the break, but the Dyip trimmed the deficit to just 10 points after the third quarter and came as close as nine points early in the fourth frame.

Fortunately for Barangay Ginebra, they had more than enough firepower to overwhelm TerraFirma down the stretch. Cone said his players were raring to bounce back, especially after a subpar effort against the Beermen the previous game.

"We knew we didn't play well in the last game. And I knew that they wanted to bounce back and come back hard. We knew how important the game was for us," he said.

"You know, I'd be kicking myself really, really badly right now if I had tried to come back in that game and used all of our top players, and wore them out and turned around and lost today," he also added.

Instead, the Gin Kings fulfilled their first goal of the conference, and will enter the quarterfinals armed with a twice-to-beat advantage while also getting to rest and recover from a tough schedule.

The next step for Ginebra, said Cone, is to ensure that they will be ready for whoever they end up facing in the quarterfinals.

"Really, it's all about just taking care of ourselves, making sure we get ourselves ready, making sure we understand the pressure of being the No. 1 seed," said Cone. "When you're the No. 1 seed, everybody assumes you're gonna make it to the finals. That's not always the case."

"So you know, you wanna make sure that the guys understand it, that it's a luxury to be No. 1, but it's no guarantee. And you gotta make sure you work through it."

