PBA: Beermen cruise past NorthPort, as top of standings gets crowded

Marcio Lassiter scored 21 points, and he and Arwind Santos combined for 8 3-pointers, as San Miguel Beer demolished NorthPort 120-99 in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Tuesday at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The victory helped the defending champions stay in contention for a top 4 spot in the quarterfinals.

"We had to come out and play really hard to secure our spot," said Lassiter, who connected 4-of-6 attempts from the 3-point area.

The Beermen finished the elimination round with a 7-4 record for a chance to get one of the 4 twice-to-beat bonuses in quarterfinal round.

"It's definitely good to end on a winning note, gain some momentum coming into the playoffs," said Lassiter.

The final placing for in the quarterfinals, however, will still depend on the results of the final game day in the elims Wednesday.

There could be a 7-way tie for second spot and their quarterfinal placing will be decided by quotient.

"Many things could still happen, but what is important to us is we were able to win this game because we know this could give us the right to the top 4," said San Miguel coach Leo Austria.

Santos finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds for San Miguel, while Moala Tautuaa contributed 21 markers and 9 boards.

Kelly Nabong led the Batang Pier, which exited the tournament with a 1-9 card, with 29 markers.