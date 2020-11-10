PBA: Alaska, Ginebra get luxury of rest after wrapping up elims sked

The Alaska Aces and the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings were the first teams to finish their elimination round schedules in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Alaska Aces and the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings will have a few extra days to rest and prepare for the playoffs, after being the first two teams to wrap up their elimination round schedule in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

Both teams were done by Monday night, with Alaska escaping with a 122-119 overtime win over the NLEX Road Warriors, while Ginebra clobbered TerraFirma Dyip, 102-80.

The Gin Kings finished the elimination round with an 8-3 record, giving them the top seed and a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals. The Aces, meanwhile, finished with a 7-4 win-loss slate. They are assured of a playoff spot but their final seeding is not yet certain.

"The good news is we're done," said Ginebra coach Tim Cone. "So now, we got a few days to rest before the start of the playoffs."

Cone welcomes the extra days of rest, even though the Gin Kings don't know who to prepare for yet as the eighth seed has not been decided. At the moment, both the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and the NLEX Road Warriors are contesting the final playoff spot.

A win by Rain or Shine over TNT Tropang Giga in their game Tuesday will complete the quarterfinals cast. After that, it's a matter of deciding the seedings, which will be done via quotient.

"We don't know who to prepare for," said Cone. "It could be anybody at No. 8, so we have to wait."

"We don't have any control over that. So really it's all about just taking care of ourselves, making sure we get ourselves ready, making sure we understand the pressure of being the No. 1 seed," he added. "When you're the No. 1 seed, everybody assumes you're gonna make it to the finals. That's not always the case."

Cone knows very well that a No. 1 seed does not guarantee a finals appearance. He steered the Gin Kings to the No. 1 seed in the 2018 PBA Governors' Cup, but they were eliminated in the semifinals by the Magnolia Hotshots.

"You wanna make sure that the guys understand it, that it's a luxury to be No. 1, but it's no guarantee. And you gotta make sure you work through it," he said.

Meanwhile, Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso gave the Aces the day off on Tuesday, but he expects to be back to work by Wednesday.

"We'll be right back in our lab for two, or maybe three days of preparation," he said.

For Cariaso, the biggest concern is the recovery of his players. He revealed after their win over NLEX that Vic Manuel complained of a leg injury, and the coming days will be crucial for all of his players to regain fitness.

"I'm praying and hoping Vic is okay," Cariaso said of Manuel, who is averaging 15.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game for the Aces in the conference.

"I'm for sure praying that these next two, three days will help him recover. So, yeah, balancing it and being able to prepare and just to improve ourselves is really what the focus is on."

Related video: