NBA Mock draft: Wiseman or Edwards at No. 1?

James Wiseman #32 of the Memphis Tigers walks up court during the first half of the game against the Oregon Ducks between the Oregon Ducks and Memphis Grizzlies at Moda Center on November 12, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. Steve Dykes, Getty Images/AFP

What was already a mysterious draft class, with no overwhelming favorite for a top pick, has only become even more mysterious under the constraints of the pandemic and a fragmented NBA calendar.

For one, NBA teams didn't have an NCAA basketball tournament to eye breakout stars. Secondly, the combine pivoted to a virtual presentation, and teams were limited with how they could work out draft prospects as the 2020 season was wrapping up in the infamous bubble.

Adding further intrigue into how NBA teams will draft on Nov. 18, the 2020-2021 season has been given a quick start date of Dec. 22, eliminating an offseason usually dependent on the summer league to work out draft picks or undrafted players.

In previous drafts, NBA teams seemingly passed on drafting seasoned players, for example, only to work them out in the summer and opted for unproven players to stow away in the G League.

But, with no summer league and the G League looking uncertain, NBA teams might look to fill "immediate needs" in this draft, putting more of a premium on guys who can help right away? If that's true, maybe Cassius Winston cracks the first round after all? At any rate, it all makes for a very intriguing draft.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts following the Georgia Bulldogs win over the Auburn Tigers 65-55 at Stegeman Coliseum on February 19, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. Carmen Mandato, Getty Images/AFP

1. Minnesota Timberwolves - Anthony Edwards, G, Georgia: An elite athlete who could be a complementary scorer to D'Angelo Russell, if Minnesota doesn't trade the pick. He's been the name at the top of the draft the longest and a Klutch Sports client.

2. Golden State Warriors - James Wiseman, C, Memphis: With his surprising shooting touch, Wiseman fills a need for a big with an offensive skillset for the Warriors.

3. Charlotte Hornets - LaMelo Ball, G, Illawarra Hawks: While loaded at the guard spot with Devonte' Graham's breakout year and Terry Rozier, both stand 6-feet-tall (maybe) and are score-first guards, where Ball brings rare point guard size at 6'7'' and the best distributing skills in the draft.

LaMelo Ball, who played professional basketball in Australia instead of playing in the US NCAA, is among the choices for Minnesota for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Rookie Draft. File photo. Petras Malukas, AFP.

4. Chicago Bulls - Tyrese Haliburton, G, Iowa State: If they don't trade for Ball, the Bulls may jump for Haliburton, an excellent passer out of the pick and roll and a deep-ball threat. New GM Arturas Karnisovas might be looking for his Monte Morris.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers - Patrick Williams, F, Florida State: With questions around Deni Avdija's shooting ability, Williams could leap to this spot, and it's strictly about scoring. Williams is the second-youngest player in the draft and the best shooter of the more defensive-oriented small forwards available.

6. Atlanta Hawks - Deni Avdija, F, Israel: A crafty, athletic big who likes to attack the rim but there are questions around his shooting, or at least shot selection. He fills a need behind John Collins on the squad, so it's worth the risk.

7. Detroit Pistons - Obi Toppin, F, Dayton: An explosive player, not unlike Blake Griffin, who would be the perfect player to help mold Toppin.

8. New York Knicks - Isaac Okoro, F, Auburn: As badly as they need a point guard, the Knicks should avoid the boos and not take another French point guard in Killian Hayes, but step into a safe, defensive-oriented small forward in Okoro, who has better offensive skills than advertised and could help this team immediately.

9. Washington Wizards - Onyeka Okongwu, C, USC: A touch small for a center but a tremendous rim protector with some touch around the basket, Okongwu would slide in nicely alongside Rui Hachimura as a future frontcourt.

10. Phoenix Suns - Devin Vassell, G, Florida State: Backing up Devin Booker, the Suns could use Vassell's catch-and-shoot skills and his ability as a floor spacer.

11. San Antonio Spurs - Precious Achiuwa, G, Memphis: Seeing the Spurs this high in the draft is flat-out bizarre, but they still don't seem like the team to just take the "best available player." Achiuwa fits as one of the hardest-working players in the draft, who could bring some grit to the frontcourt in San Antonio.

12. Sacramento Kings - Killian Hayes, G, France: Experienced with his pro career play overseas, Hayes is a tall point guard with scoring potential, filling a void if Buddy Hield or Bogdan Bogdanovic exit.

13. New Orleans Pelicans - Aaron Nesmith, F, Vanderbilt: One of the best shooters in the draft, Nesmith is a three-point specialist, and for that alone could go higher.

14. Boston Celtics - Saddiq Bey, F, Villanova: The Celtics, like the Spurs, seem to favor drafting guys who are steady and ready to play. Bey would add immediate shot-making ability off the bench.

15. Orlando Magic - Cole Anthony, G, North Carolina: Happy with the growth of Markelle Fultz, the Magic can back him up with an unquestionable, hard-nosed scorer here.

16. Portland Trail Blazers - Jalen Smith, F, Maryland: A great shooter and defender, Smith fits right in with the likes of Zack Collins.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves - Jaden McDaniels, F, Washington: If the T-Wolves go Edwards or Ball to kick things off, they may grab a big in the middle and settle on this two-way near 7-footer.

18. Dallas Mavericks - RJ Hampton, G, New Zealand Breakers: Like Ball, Hampton opted for professional ball over college and with elite athleticism and good size has the a lot of potential for the Mavericks who are in a position to develop.

19. Brooklyn Nets - Theo Maledon, G, France: A point guard with good size, however, Brooklyn could see him more as a 3-point spacer.

20. Miami Heat - Josh Green, F, Arizona: A very good defender, who at 6'6" can defend multiple spots, the Eastern Conference champions can use his defense and energy and take time to develop him offensively.

21. Philadelphia 76ers - Kira Lewis Jr., G, Alabama: An ultra-quick guard who can push the tempo for Doc Rivers and have an impact almost immediately.

22. Denver Nuggets -Tyler Bey, F, Colorado: A potential gap filler if Jerami Grant leaves, Bey was the defensive player of the year in the conference and had a high percentage from deep.

23. Utah Jazz - Tyrese Maxey, G, Kentucky: If he indeed falls this far, the athletic point guard would be a steal for the Jazz here who will likely look to fill in at the point guard spot.

24. Milwaukee Bucks - Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota: A Midwestern product who continued to improve in college offensively, matching high rebounding and shot-blocking ability.

25. Oklahoma City - Jahmi'us Ramsey, G, Texas Tech: While inexperienced, Ramsey has the potential to be a lights-out shooter, who is very aggressive offensively, fitting the tough guards of OKC.

26. Boston Celtics Aleksej Pokusevski, C, Serbia: Continuing its search for quality bigs, the Celtics might take a flier on this 7-footer with 3-point range. He played in Greece this past year.

27. New York Knicks - Tre Jones, G, Duke: The point guard position is deep in the draft so the Knicks can wait and grab a solid guard here and Jones could fit well with former Blue Devil R.J. Barrett.

28. Los Angeles Lakers - Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona: The champs could use some youth at the center and power forward positions and Nnaji is a prospect that can set screens and chase down rebounds.

29. Toronto Raptors - Malachi Flynn, G, San Diego State: In the mold of Fred VanVleet and Matt Thomas, Flynn can fill it up from deep.

30. Boston Celtics - Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington: Another big, and a very strong one at that, Stewart could bring more than 250 pounds and a near-6'10" frame to crash the boards and set screens.