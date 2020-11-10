MMA: Lito Adiwang looks to continue rise in strawweight division

MANILA, Philippines -- Lito Adiwang, one of the most explosive fighters in ONE Championship, will look to continue his meteoric rise in the strawweight division when he returns to action at ONE: Inside the Matrix III.

Adiwang, known as "Thunder Kid," fights out of the Team Lakay camp in the Philippines. He is currently ranked No. 5 in the strawweight division, but can boost his stock in his bout against former Shooto champion Hiroba Minowa of Japan.

They face off in a three-round strawweight mixed martial arts contest in the previously recorded event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, which will be aired on Friday, November 13.

"I feel like I only need a few more wins in order to be considered a title contender, especially sitting in the Top 5 right now," said Adiwang, who carries a seven-fight winning streak into his match-up against Minowa.

"But of course, I'll let ONE Championship decide whether I'm ready or not," he added. "I just have to focus on getting better with each fight. That's my main goal."

Against Minowa, Adiwang faces a formidable foe who sports a similar professional record and a common career trajectory. Just like Adiwang, Minowa is a proven finisher, having ended all 10 of his victories inside the distance, along the way capturing a Shooto strawweight world championship.

Minowa is making his ONE Championship debut and wants to shake things up in a big way. A win over one of the promotion's most promising talents in Adiwang would certainly make waves in the division.

"I'm not taking Minowa lightly," Adiwang vowed. "I know he is a good finisher, just like I am. So I can't get caught. I have to maintain my concentration heading into this."

"If I can beat him decisively, I think that should move me up in the rankings. I'm looking forward to a good, fun fight," he added.

Adiwang is also determined to live up to the hype, after being tabbed as one of the most exciting young prospects to come out of the Philippines.

"I am happy to be labelled as one of Team Lakay's next biggest stars. I'm on my way to proving that I deserve this status, and I want to make all of my dreams present and reality," he said.

"It's a long, hard road to the top, but I'm willing to give whatever it takes to reach my dreams," he vowed.

Related video: