Boxing: Trash-talking John Riel Casimero goes after countryman Jerwin Ancajas

John Riel Casimero recently took a swipe at Jerwin Ancajas when the latter was reported to be considered as a possible opponent for Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue.

Casimero, the WBO bantamweight champion, apparently took offense when a news report came out about boxing promoter Bob Arum's plan to include Ancajas among the potential foes for the Japanese bantamweight king.

"Tatang Bub haha. Sinawsaw mupa tong isang bata mo. Walung dipinsa na hindi pa gaanong sumisikat. Kasi binibigyan mulang ng mga mahinang kalaban," was Casimero's response to the news report published on The Daily Tribune.

Although Casimero did not specifically name Ancajas, it was clear he was alluding to his compatriot, who has had 8 title defenses.

Casimero has been chasing Inoue for a while now especially after the latter opted his way out of their triple title clash last April. Inoue holds the WBA (super), IBF and The Ring Magazine bantamweight belts.

"Pano yan sisikat siguro ito nalang gawin mo isasawsaw mo nlang sa akin para sisikat haha tatang BuB ano ba itong pinag-gagawa mo haha," said Casimero.

Ancajas reacted to Casimero's post.

In a Youtube video posted by his boxing coach, Ancajas "thanked" Casimero for noticing him.

"Pasalamat ako unang una kay John Riel kasi napansin mo ako sa kasikatan mo ngayon. Dati pa idolo ka na e, kahit pagsimula ko pa lang ng boxing, propesyonal ka na champion ka na," he said.

"Nawalan lang ako ng kahit respeto na lang, tawagin na lang sanang pangalan na Jerwin kaso bata ang tawag sa akin."

"Nirerespeto ko rin ang pamamaraan mo kung paano sumikat sa boxing. Ikaw nga ang angas ng Pilipinas, wala tayong problema roon, niererespeto pa rin namin 'yan."

If Ancajas gets the Inoue fight, he will have to climb in weight as he campaigns as a junior bantamweight (115 pound class).

Casimero, on the other hand, fights in the 118-pound division same as Inoue.