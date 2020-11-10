Boxing: Eumir Marcial says return to sparring revived his confidence

Olympic boxer Eumir Marcial acknowledged that COVID-19 restrictions in the Philippines eroded his confidence.

Marcial realized this soon after he had his first sparring session at the famed Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles.



The 25-year-old sparred with veteran middleweight Gabriel Rosado last week, which lasted for 3 rounds. Rosado is preparing for a fight opposite former world middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs on November 27 in California.



“Bumalik talaga yung kumpiyansa ko pagtapos ng sparring kasi matagal na ako walang training and laban habang nasa Pilipinas kaya ngayon masasabi ko na tama talaga desisyon ko na pumunta dito sa US,” said Marcial.

The last time he fought was in March when he won the gold and an outright Olympic slot during the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan.



After signing a deal with Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions last July, Marcial requested to help him jumpstart his training for the Tokyo Olympics next year.



MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons immediately arranged a training camp for Marcial in Los Angeles, paving the way for the Filipino Olympian to travel to the US last month.



“Pasalamat ako kay Senator kasi hindi naman talaga niya obligasyon na gastusan itong training camp kasi nga, promoter siya, hindi manager. Yung paghanap lang ng laban ko ang obligasyon talaga ng MP Promotions,” said Marcial.



Marcial will send a proposal to the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP), the sport's national governing body, and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to request appropriate funding for his training program.



The program will officially tap famed trainer Freddie Roach as his lead trainer, Justin Fortune as his conditioning coach, and Roach’s Filipino deputy Marvin Somodio as assistant trainer.

Marcial also hopes to get head coach Ronald Chavez and one Filipino Sports Masseur Trainer to join him in his training camp as well as former national team member and former regional champion Anthony Marcial to be his main companion both in training and his daily routine.



“Nagsabi naman ang ABAP at PSC na tutulong sila kaya sana masuportahan nila itong program dito kasi komportable na ako kay coach Freddie although maganda din kung makakasama ko pa si coach Ronald,” disclosed Marcial.



Marcial will resume his sparring session next week in an effort to be in fighting shape come December as Gibbons is working on getting him a mid-December fight.



“Pinaghahandaan ko na din yung sinabi ni Sir Sean na baka lumaban ako sa December pero ang focus ko talaga ngayon, bumalik kondisyon ko tapos magtuloy-tuloy na yung training para sa Olympics. Yan lang talaga ang priority ko, Olympic gold, wala nang iba,” he said.