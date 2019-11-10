PBA: Anjo Caram big night leads Meralco past NorthPort; Bolts seal incentive

Anjo Caram's 30 points led Meralco to a 103-89 win over NorthPort on Sunday. PBA Media Bureau

Meralco’s electrifying run continues.

The Bolts used a fourth-quarter surge to overwhelm Northport Sunday at Ynares Center in Antipolo, taking a huge 103-89 win in the 2019 PBA Governors’ Cup.

Now winners of five straight, Meralco is making a play for first place with an 8-2 record.

The win also allowed the Bolts to clinch one of the four twice-to-beat advantages in the quarterfinals. Meralco is the first team to take a playoff bonus.

Anjo Caram shot 73 percent on his way to a career-high 30 points, powering Meralco’s offense.

Allen Durham was right behind, finishing with a monster effort of 26 points and 19 rebounds. Chris Newsome added 17 points.

Northport got 27 points from Michael Qualls and 20 points from Christian Standhardinger. However, the Batang Pier have lost back-to-back and at 3-6, their playoff hopes are in serious jeopardy.

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website.