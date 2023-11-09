PVL: PLDT sweeps Galeries for 5th-straight win

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The fiery PLDT High Speed Hitters continue to rack up wins in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

They notched a 29-27, 25-14, 25-18 victory over Galeries Tower Highrisers on Thursday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City, their fifth straight in six matches.

Erika Santos logged 17 points on 15 attacks and 2 blocks with 13 digs, while Honey Tubino played supporting cast with 14 markers.

Highrisers kept the scoring close in Set 3, 11-10, but the Speed Hitters pulled away with a 7-0 run, starting with a Santos attack.

PLDT, during their run, had a couple of service aces, courtesy of Jessey de Leon.

Andrea Marzan rejuvenated some life for Galeries after a kill to snap PLDT's run, 18-11.

A net touch from Galeries' Jamie Jimenez sealed the deal for PLDT's fifth consecutive win.

PLDT are now at 5-1, while the Highrisers stay winless with 0-5 slate.