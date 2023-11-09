PVL: Chery Tiggo escapes Nxled in 4-set thriller

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – The Chery Tiggo Crossovers survived the Nxled Chameleons, 22-25, 31-29, 25-23, 28-26 in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena on Thursday.

Chery Tiggo leaned on Eya Laure, as she logged a game-high 23 points. But she was not alone, as Mylene Paat and Ces Robles both added 16 points, and Jasmine Nabor chipped in 20 sets.

The Chameleons, on the other hand, showed their defensive prowess with a total of 14 blocks. Lycha Ebon led them with 18 markers.

Late in Set 2, the match saw back-and-forth action, with Nxled reaching first set point at 24-22.

Chery Tiggo, however, came back with a 3-0 run, starting with Cess Robles' kill, followed by Ponggay Gaston's attack to even the scoring, 24 apiece.

A Maji Mangulabnan attack went outside. Nxled coach Takayuki Minowa challenged the ruling saying there was a block touch, but it was unsuccessful.

Jasmine Nabor committed a service error which again equalized the match, 25-25. Camille Victoria spiked but defense could not react on time, contributing one for Nxled.

May Permentilla, however, gave one free point for Chery Tiggo after a net touch.

Victoria successfully blocked Paat's attack, 27-26. The green shirts looked like they were taking the second frame, but Laure further stretched the match with consecutive hits to give Chery Tiggo the lead again.

The green shirts halted Laure's scoring spree after rejecting her attempt, courtesy of May Luna. Lycha Ebon's cross-court attack was enough to bring back her team, 29-29.

A crucial service error was again committed by Nxled, this time Judith Abil was responsible, giving Crossovers the lead at 30-29.

Robles finally dealt the set-winning hit to take the extended set, 31-29.

The Chameleons had a comfortable 20-14 cushion in Set 3, but the resilient Crossovers' 8-2 run was enough to bring them to striking distance.

At 23 apiece, Cza Carandang and Paat's successive attacks gave Chery Tiggo the third frame.

Set 4 again saw fiery action on both sides, with the Crossovers building an 18-15 lead. Nxled returned in the fray, 20-19.

Laure and Nabor scored two straight points, but Luna answered with two of her own, 22-21.

Gaston's quick attack and a Paat block gave Chery Tiggo the lead and a successful challenge from the red jerseys further extended it to two to reach match point.

Laure, unfortunately, committed a service error, and a Nxled block evened it at 24-all. Both squads also suffered net touches.

Ebon tried to bring her team to life with a rejection, but Crossovers answered one off the block.

Nabor successfully took the match, 28-26, by putting in a drop to again reach match point and finally the game-winning kill.

Crossovers are now at 5-1, while Chameleons are at 1-5.