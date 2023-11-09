PVL: Acaylar backs players as internal issues hound Gerflor

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – Gerflor coach Sammy Acaylar on Thursday admitted that they are facing "internal problems" as the squad dwells at the bottom of the standings in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

Their on-court woes are compounded by allegations of non-payment of players' salaries that have gone viral on social media. The posts also raised concerns over the team's practice venue.

"There is a problem, alam niyo naman niyo 'yon siguro, kumalat siya. So, maybe it's up to the management to answer that," he said, effectively confirming the rumors after their match against F2 Logistics Cargo Movers on Thursday.

"Hindi dapat kami magsa-sacrifice because we do our job. All the players, pagod sila, they try their best na manalo," said Acaylar, after they were swept by the Cargo Movers to drop to 0-6.

Earlier, the PVL released a statement saying that they are investigating Gerflor's "situation" without elaborating further.

"Rest assured, we are committed to conducting a thorough and fair inquiry into the matter, ensuring that both the team's representatives and the players involved will have an opportunity to be heard," the PVL said.

Acaylar made it clear that he has his players' welfare in mind, but the coach is also giving their management the opportunity to make things right.

"Ayaw naming pangunahan ang management. Sabi ko sa kanila, susuporta ako sa inyo, basta dapat maaalagaan ang players natin," he said.

Still, the Gerflor mentor admitted that the squad's morale is low in light of their situation: "Mababa ang morale nila. Sino ba namang players na... talo na nga kami, sandamakmak pa ang problema."

Despite the problems, Acaylar said that it is his job to guide the squad. The Defenders fell to 0-6 after straight set losses to F2.

ABS-CBN News has also reached out to the Games and Amusements Board for a comment.

Meanwhile, the management has released a statement through social media that acknowledged the problem, and said "all matters will be resolved privately."

UPDATE: Gerflor Defenders says issues concerning the players and coaches "will be resolved privately," adding a clarification that they are not affiliated with the local government of Quezon City. (📷: QC Gerflor Defenders/Facebook) pic.twitter.com/wJs7VK5KCw — Kennedy Caacbay (@kennedyzcaacbay) November 9, 2023

They also clarified that they are a private organization and are not affiliated with the local government of Quezon City. Their name officially bears the city's name.

