Brandon Ramirez, TH Tumalip,Nicole Ubalde and Jorey Napoles were the top men in individual stats during Leg 4 of the PBA 3X3. PBA Images

MCFASolver's Brandon Ramirez and TH Tumalip came up as the top individual performers in the PBA 3x3 Season 3 Second Conference Leg 4.

The two led the guest team Tech Centrale to a title finish.

Ramirez dominated in scoring with 8 points per outing spiked by a single game high of 12, during MCFASolver's 20-18 semis upset versus three-peat champion Talk 'N Text.

The Fil-Canadian big man bested San Miguel Beer's Ken Bono (7.75), NorthPort's JR Alabanza (7.67) and Jeff Manday of Leg 4 runner-up Meralco (7.67) for the scoring honors.

Tumalip, meanwhile, used his playmaking skills to dish out a leg-best average of 4.17 assists. Eight of them came during Tech Centrale's elimination of the Triple Giga.

Tumalip beat SMB's Jaypee Belencion (3.25) and Blackwater's Hubert Cani (2.67).

Ginebra's Nicole Ubalde and Cavitex's Jorey Napoles shared the limelight as they produced their stellar numbers in the other categories.

Ubalde is the main main in rebounding with 7.0 per game ahead of Bono (6.0) and Terrafirma's Jordan Rios (6.0). Ubalde had his highest, 10 boards, during their 15-16 defeat to Pioneer.

Napoles, for his part, edged Tumalip for the number of steals with 1.5 an per game. Tumalip ended up as No. 2 with 1.33 while Purefoods' Richard Velchez and TNT's Ping Exciminiano shared third at 1.0 each.