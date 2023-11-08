NBA stat review denies Adebayo rare 20-rebound triple-double

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat's Center, attends the team's media day at the Kaseya Center arena in Miami, Florida, USA, 02 October 2023. The 2023-2024 Miami Heat season will be their 36th season in the National Basketball Association (NBA). EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

LOS ANGELES, United States - Bam Adebayo's celebration of Miami's first 20-rebound triple-double turned out to be premature after an NBA statistical review took away one of the rebounds he had been credited with in Monday's 108-107 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

"My first reaction was 'That's a buzzkill,'" Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Wednesday before the Heat's game against the Grizzlies in Memphis. "Come on! He was doing a big-muscle workout on the glass. Let it go.

"Was it a tip, or whatever? That's 20 rebounds in my book."

On the play in question, Adebayo blocked a shot and the ball ultimately landed with teammate Duncan Robinson, who was belatedly credited with the rebound.

"It's whatever," Adebayo said. "I've seen a lot of dudes get their stats padded and nobody bats an eye. But it's all good.

"I'll do it again."

Adebayo still finished with a triple-double, but didn't join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Chris Walker, DeMarcus Cousins and Nikola Jokic as the only NBA players with 20-rebound triple-doubles.

The league reviews all statistics during and after games, sometimes tweaking numbers when it determines that, for instance, a shot initially credited as a three-pointer was actually worth two.

"I'm not mad at that," Adebayo said. "It's part of basketball. I've just got to make sure I get my 20th rebound next time."

