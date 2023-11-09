MMA: Fernandez in ONE debut vs Australian flyweight

Handout photo/ONE Championship

Ely “The Dragon” Fernandez aims to be the first “ONE Warrior Series Philippines” contestant to claim a victory in ONE Championship on Friday.

The Index MMA representative will make his long-awaited promotional debut against Australia's Coopar Royal in a three-round flyweight MMA bout at ONE Friday Fights 40 on November 10 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

More than a year since his elimination from the show, Fernandez built momentum, winning three straight fights in impressive fashion since leaving Baguio.

Now he plans to do what some of his impressive peers have failed to do – win their ONE debut after Adonis Sevilleno, LA Lauron, and Jun Montilla all struggled.

“It’s time to showcase all the hard work. From [Cagayan de Oro] to the world famous Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Let’s go!” Fernandez exclaimed in his fight announcement.

He’ll have his work cut out for him against Royal, who’s one of the most promising MMA stars down under.

Royal won his first three fights as a professional, and the 24-year-old knows that this will be the break that he’s long been eyeing as he steps up against the Filipino toting a 6-2 record.

The Aussie has shown great promise as a striker in the world of MMA, showcasing tight kickboxing in his professional fights. But fans will find out if he’ll be able to use it against Fernandez.