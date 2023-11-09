Meralco import Suleiman Braimoh goes for a lay-up against Rain or Shine in the 2023 PBA Commissioners' Cup, on November 8, 2023 at the PhilSports Arena. PBA Images

Suleiman Braimoh proved his worth for Meralco on Wednesday, delivering a game high 34 points on top of 14 rebounds during their victory over Rain or Shine.

This solid effort showed coach Luigi Trillo made the right decision to bring him in as a replacement for their original choice Feron Hunt.

"Su leads by example,” said Trillo after their 107-102 win against the tenacious Elasto Painters.

“He’s a quality import, he’s been around the world. He's a great character guy... The thing with him, he is coachable. Not only that, he’s a leader also.”

He said Braimoh also exerts himself on defense, making him a two-way player.

Against Rain or Shine, the reinforcement got two steals and swatted two attempts.

“You saw it in the first half where he had a lot effort placed defensively. When he starts doing it it’s contagious everyone starts doing it,” said Trillo.

“It’s rare to find an import who plays both ends of the floor.”

Braimoh said he welcomes the challenge of being a PBA import who has to carry his team.

“It’s a definite challenge. You have to bring it every game, lot of different schemes, like what I’ve seen today there are creative points of attacking at different points of the game,” he said.

"It's a challenge but I'm looking forward to a good season."