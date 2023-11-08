Injured Thirdy misses San-En's win over Yokohama

Thirdy Ravena of the San-En NeoPhoenix. (c) B.LEAGUE

Thirdy Ravena did not play in the San-En NeoPhoenix's slim 94-93 win over the Yokohama B-Corsairs on Wednesday at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

This, as the former Ateneo star had suffered a concussion in their game against the Utsunomiya Brex last Saturday. The team announced the development on their website, adding that Ravena is expected to miss two more games.

"Future practice and game participation will be determined in accordance with the phased return protocol established by the B League," San-En said of Ravena.

Ravena, the longest-tenured Filipino player in the B.League, is averaging 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.2 steals so far for San-En in the 2023-24 season.

Without Ravena, the NeoPhoenix claimed the tough win in overtime, with Yante Maten knocking down the go-ahead jumper with under five seconds left.

Yokohama's Yuki Kawamura missed a potential game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer. The result hiked San-En's record to 10-2, giving them a share of first in the Central Conference.

In other results, Carl Tamayo and the Ryukyu Golden Kings emerged triumphant over Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz, 87-71, at the Kataoka Arena Kyoto.

Tamayo was scoreless in a three-minute stint, with Keita Imamura leading the charge for the defending champions with 21 points.

Wright had just two points in 12 minutes as the Hannaryz fell to 1-11 in the season. Ryukyu is now at 9-3.

Ray Parks Jr. had five points, two assists, a rebound and a steal in the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' 101-97 win over the Nagasaki Velca at the Dolphins Arena. Robert Franks starred for the Diamond Dolphins, with 29 points and 13 rebounds.

Nagoya is tied with Ryukyu at the top of the Western Conference.

RJ Abarrientos had six points and seven assists in the Shinshu Brave Warriors' 75-59 defeat against the Kawasaki Brave Thunders -- a result that dropped them to 4-8.

Meanwhile, the struggles continued for AJ Edu and the Toyama Grouses, who lost 92-83 to the Shimane Susanoo Magic. They remain winless in 12 games in the B.League.

Edu continues to play well, this time with 12 points, six boards, and three assists in 24 minutes for the Grouses.

Dwight Ramos did not play in a 74-44 Levanga Hokkaido loss to Utsunomiya Brex at the Brex Arena Utsunomiya. Levanga has a 3-9 record so far in the season.