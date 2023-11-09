Golf: Del Rosario sizzles but wavers at the finish

Pinay golfer Pauline del Rosario playing in Chinese Taipei. Handout photo

Pauline del Rosario turned things around with a birdie-spree at the turn until a bogey-bogey windup flipped the tide again for the Filipina ace in the second round of the Party Golfers Ladies Open in Hsinchu county in Taiwan on Thursday.

Del Rosario mounted a fightback from a one-over card after four holes with a six-birdie binge in an eight-hole stretch from No. 9 that moved her within two shots off local ace Ling-Jie Chen at joint second heading to the par-4 17th.

But she lost her momentum in the last two holes and failed to rescue pars after missing both greens, ending up with a second straight 69 for a 138 that kept her at joint sixth, four shots behind a hot-charging Babe Liu and Chen in the NT$4 million championship.

Thai Mim Sangkapong carded a 69, Ching Huang of Chinese-Taipei shot a 71 and erstwhile joint leader Jessica Peng wound up with a 72 as they tied del Rosario at sixth.

"I had a lot of birdie chances by hitting the fairways and greens and my putts were just falling," said del Rosario, referring on her blistering birdie run that pulled her within striking distance of Chen.

But she failed to rescue a par on the tight 17th and slipped on her second shot on the last hole that led to another miscue.

Despite her late foldup, she said: "I think I'm in a good spot. The course is gettable but also a lot can happen, so I think I have a good chance. But I have to play my best."

"I slipped on my second shot on No. 18 and my ball didn't go too far and missed my pitch for an up-and-down," added del Rosario, who is priming up for the LPGA Q-Series slated later this month in Alabama.

Meanwhile, six other Filipinas, including two amateurs, made the Top 53 and ties cut with Daniella Uy rallying with a 70 for joint 15th at 142, Florence Bisera rescuing a 71 for a share of 18th at 142 and amateur Mafy Singson also fighting back with a two-under card for tied 21st at 144.

Amateur Laurea Duque and Chanelle Avaricio battled back with 73s for 148 and 149, respectively, while Chihiro Ikeda fired a 71 to likewise post a 149 to advance.