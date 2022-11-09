The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers celebrate their five-set win over Creamline. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- F2 Logistics delivered a statement on Tuesday when the Cargo Movers overturned a two-set deficit to outlast the erstwhile unbeaten Creamline Cool Smashers in the PVL Reinforced Conference.

In what was the first-ever meeting between the two multi-titled squads, the Cargo Movers prevailed in a two-hour, 31-minute marathon after erasing an early advantage by Creamline.

F2 Logistics captain Lindsay Stalzer could not hide her pride at the result, after seeing her team overcome adversity en route to a third straight win.

"What can I say? It was a battle. It’s Creamline and we knew they’re the top team, so we had to bring our very, very best," Stalzer said, in the wake of their 22-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-11 victory that saw her score 27 points.

"It's always kind of difficult to play a match after you’ve had quite a while since your last match," she added. "I'm just super proud of this team for coming together and fighting."

The Cargo Movers had a prolonged break before the Creamline game after their previous assignments were canceled due to inclement weather in Metro Manila. While that gave them more time to prepare, it also robbed them off their momentum and rhythm.

The Cool Smashers took advantage of that in the first two sets, where they out-played F2 Logistics in the closing stretches. But the Cargo Movers' service game and net defense clicked in the last three frames, and they were the more composed team in the final set.

"We kept saying, this is what we play for," Stalzer said of the nerve-wracking game, wherein neither team could seize control in the fifth set until F2 finally pulled away late. "[We play for] these intense moments where it takes all of your focus and energy to get the job done, and we did it."

Stalzer was the top scorer but the Cargo Movers had plenty of heroes in the win. Kianna Dy continued to be a thorn on the side of Alyssa Valdez, firing 18 points including six kill blocks. Kalei Mau and Aby Marano each had 11 points, while Kim Fajardo had four of F2's 14 aces on top of her 24 excellent sets.

"The game doesn’t finish in just two sets," said Dy of their mindset after falling behind. "We all know we worked hard for this moment. It’s a challenge for us. We took it as a challenge."

"We’re two sets down, let’s make it reach five sets and win this game. 'Yun lang 'yung mindset, everyone. It’s nice that everyone has that mindset. We have one goal, at nakuha naman," she added.

The win over Creamline hiked F2's record to 3-2, enhancing their chances of advancing to the semifinals with three games left in their elimination round schedule.

