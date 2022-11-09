V-League: Retamar-less NU still too much for La Salle

The NU Bulldogs completed a sweep of Pool A in the V-League. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- National University bucked the absence of its star setter to sweep De La Salle University, 25-20, 25-15, 25-18, in Pool A action of the 2022 V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena on Wednesday.

Playmaker Joshua Retamar, also the NU captain, did not suit up due to a sprained left ankle but the Bulldogs still completed a sweep of their preliminary round assignments. Joseph Bello took over the playmaking chores and was credited with 11 excellent sets on top of four points.

Rookie outside hitter Michael Buddin finished with a game-high 12 points while Nico Almendras and Kennry Malinis chipped in nine and eight markers, respectively, as the Bulldogs closed out group play with a 5-0 slate.

"Sobrang thankful ako na kahit nagka-problema yung isang player namin, talagang merong nag-punan nung posisyon ng bawat isa sa amin kaya sobrang masaya ako sa panalo namin," said NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin.

"Sobrang importante nitong panalo na 'to kasi alam mo naman yung nagiging sitwasyon kapag ikaw yung number one kasi magiging advantage 'to pag-dating ng quarterfinals kasi alam nila na wala kaming talo," he added.

The Green Spikers fell to a third loss in a row after winning their first two matches. Noel Kampton scored eight points while Vince Maglinao added eight points and JM Ronqullo and Nathaniel Del Pilar added six points apiece for La Salle.

In women's play, St. Benilde dispatched San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17, to advance to the semis.

The Lady Blazers, who extended their win run to four, will take on either the Adamson Lady Falcon or the University of Santo Tomas in the next round.

Wielyn Estoque led the NCAA champs with 12 points on eight attacks and four service aces while Clydel Catarig tossed in 10 markers on 10 attacks.

Kristine Dionisio scored 12 points for the Lady Stags, who also drew six points apiece from Katherine Santos and Christina Marasigan.

Adamson U proved too much for UST to overcome, fashioning out a 25-15, 25-15, 25-22 victory later in the day to complete the semifinal cast in women’s play.

Skipper Louie Romero set the tone for the Lady Falcons’ romp, producing 19 excellent sets and finishing with two points while Trisha Tubu topscored with 12 points on 10 attacks and two aces and Kate Santiago and Lucille Almonte added 11 and nine markers, respectively.

"Mas okay ngayon. Mas fluid yung galaw, credit lalo na sa setter namin kay (Louie) Romero kasi mas napapadali yung trabaho ng coaches kapag may ganyan kang player, yung offense siya talaga nagdadala e so dumadali lalo, mas nakakafocus kami sa ibang bagay," said Adamson assistant coach Rald Ricafort.

But the San Marcelino-based squad will have its hands full as it faces powerhouse St. Benilde in the Final Four on Nov. 23.

UST drew 10 points each from veterans Camille Victoria and Imee Hernandez.