V-League: FEU sends UP to brink of elimination

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University (FEU) sent the University of the Philippines (UP) to the brink of elimination in the 2022 V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge, Wednesday at the Paco Arena.

The Tamaraws seized a 25-23, 19-25, 25-19, 26-24 victory to boost their own semis bid, as they improved to 2-2 while dropping the Fighting Maroons to 1-3 in Pool B of the tournament.

Zhydryx Saavedra top-scored for the Tamaraws with 20 points on 14 attacks, four kill blocks, and two aces, while team captain Mark Calado added 18 points on 13 attacks, four blocks, and an ace to go along with 10 excellent receptions and four excellent digs.

"Ang gusto namin every game namin may progress na nangyayari so ngayon mas maganda 'yung naging laro," said FEU head coach Rey Diaz.

"Maganda kasi na-control nila 'yung emotions nila, na-control 'yung pressure part kasi lagi siya ng game e so thank you kay PVL kasi nabibigyan kami ng chance na magka-experience 'yung mga players namin," he added.

Ranz Cajolo paced UP with 15 points while Angelo Lagando added 12 markers. Louis Gamban had 12 points, 22 receptions, and six digs in the loss.