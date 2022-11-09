MANILA, Philippines -- Mapua University produced a defensive masterclass in a 67-47 demolition of Arellano University in NCAA Season 98, Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Cardinals held the Chiefs to just eight points in the opening quarter en route to a fourth straight victory in the seniors basketball tournament. Arellano never got its rhythm going, converting just 18 field goals throughout the game, while committing 25 turnovers.

Juaqui Garcia led Mapua with 13 points, while Adrian Nocum contributed 10 points and nine rebounds, and Jomer Mercado chipped in 10 points, six boards, and three dimes.

After a shaky start to their season that included an eight-game losing streak, Mapua has now won five of its last six games to improve to 6-9, keeping them within striking distance of a spot in the Final 4.

Arellano's 47 points were the fewest scored by a team in the season so far, and their 25 turnovers were the most committed by the Chiefs.

Darrel Menina and Axel Doromal each had 10 points for Arellano, which fell to 6-9 in the tournament.

​​The scores:

MAPUA 67 -- Garcia 13, Nocum 10, Mercado 10, Hernandez 8, Cuenco 8, Pido 5, Agustin 5, Bonifacio 3, Soriano 2, Salenga 2, Lacap 1, Igliane 0.

ARELLANO 47 -- Menina 10, Doromal 10, Abastillas 8, Tolentino 6, Sunga 4, Mallari 3, Oftana 3, Mantua 2, Talampas 1, Oliva 0.

Quarters: 16-8, 36-21, 52-28, 67-47.