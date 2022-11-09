NCAA: Larupay lifts Lyceum over San Beda

MANILA, Philippines -- Omar Larupay came up big for Lyceum of the Philippines University as they rallied to stun San Beda University, 81-80, in NCAA Season 98 on Wednesday evening at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Larupay scored nine of his 15 points in the final quarter, including the go-ahead layup with 5.7 seconds left, as the Pirates racked up a second consecutive win to improve to 10-5 in the seniors basketball tournament.

The burly forward added seven rebounds and a steal in 20 minutes, stepping up for Lyceum after Shawn Umali fouled out in less than 20 minutes.

Enzo Navarro added 10 points and seven assists -- the last of which was the no-look dime to Larupay for the game-winner. JM Bravo added 10 points as well.

Larupay forced a 78-all deadlock with 1:15 left, converting a tough bucket off a pass by John Barba. The Pirates then forced San Beda's Gabriel Cometa into a couple of tough misses, before Larupay drew a foul on Winston Ynot with 24.7 seconds to go. He split his charities, giving Lyceum a 79-78 lead.

Ynot made up for his foul by slicing to the lane for a layup that made it 80-79 for San Beda with 15 seconds to go, but that gave the Pirates more than enough time to respond.

Navarro drove to the teeth of the San Beda defense before dropping off a pass to Larupay, who shrugged off two San Beda defenders to put up the game-winning bucket. The Red Lions still had time to respond, but Cometa's floater was off the mark, and a follow-up by Justine Sanchez also misfired at the buzzer.

The Red Lions were led by JB Bahio with 15 points and 10 rebounds, but the veteran big man did not finish the game due to fouls. Cometa had 14 points, and Ynot went 5-of-6 from the field for 13 points. James Kwekuteye contributed 10 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.

San Beda fell to 9-5, still good for the fourth spot in the league standings.

The scores:

LPU 81 -- Larupay 15, Navarro 10, Bravo 10, Guadana 9, Umali 9, Valdez 8, Barba 6, Montano 6, Villegas 4, Penafiel 4, Cunanan 0.

SAN BEDA 80 -- Bahio 15, Cometa 14, Ynot 13, Andrada 11, Kwekuteye 10, Cuntapay 8, Penuela 5, Sanchez 4, Alfaro 0, Visser 0, Cortez 0, Payosing 0, Llarena 0.

Quarters: 13-20, 41-45, 57-62, 81-80.