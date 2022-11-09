MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) players who got hurt during John Amores' punching spree in their NCAA Season 98 game last Tuesday are considering filing charges against the Jose Rizal University (JRU) player.

This, according to Blazers coach Charles Tiu, who revealed Wednesday that his players have been discharged from the hospital after being hurt by Amores.

The JRU forward charged at a fan behind the CSB bench towards the closing minutes of their game at the FilOil EcoOil Centre, but was stopped before he could confront the fan. Amores wound up punching players of CSB instead, flooring no less than four Blazers.

Among those who were visibly hit by Amores before the JRU player was stopped were Mark Sangco, Jimboy Pasturan, Taine Davis, and Migz Oczon.

"They got discharged from the hospital around 3 a.m., 4 a.m. last night. Thankfully kay Pasturan, I think it's just a black eye. Si Davis, we had him have a CT scan kasi parang nagka-concussion siya sa punch and his jaw, everything was hurting," Tiu said in an interview on CNN Philippines.

"So, hopefully he's okay also. I think for the most part, there's gonna be no surgery so thank God."

Some of his players are now being urged to file charges against Amores, said Tiu.

"Initially I wasn't sure, but I believe so, to be honest. I got calls, non-stop, from a lot of people. If you look at the sentiment online, everybody wants us to file charges," he said.

"One of the players who told me, their parents are telling them that they should file charges. Siyempre, if you're a parent and nakita niyo, walang ginagawa ang anak niyo, matamaan siya ng ganoon, how would you feel, right? That's not exactly nice," he added.

What made Tuesday's incident worse is that it was not the first time that Amores has been violent on court. Tiu pointed out that the JRU player "has had a history," and alleged that Amores was giving cheap shots against his players even before running amok.

Officials of the University of the Philippines' men's basketball team also revealed that they had filed charges against Amores over a preseason scuffle that led to the JRU player punching one of their recruits.

"Maybe it would be more tolerable if it were an isolated incident, but this has happened in the past. So I think something needs to be done, 'di ba?" said Tiu. "So, I believe they will [file charges], but again, I leave it up to the higher-ups and to the players. We'll just try to continue to give them guidance."

The game was called off with 3:22 to play and CSB ahead, 71-51. The Blazers improved to 10-3 in NCAA Season 98, further fueling their chances of securing a Final 4 spot.

For Tiu, the incident is an unfortunate one that has taken the focus off the Blazers' solid campaign in the NCAA. Nonetheless, he wants his players to stay ready for their next games despite the controversy currently surrounding their squad.

"We've never had a history of guys fighting, right? They don't even trash talk, my players, because we're not allowed to," he said. "We have a bigger picture, we're here to play basketball. We're not trying to start fights."

"We held our ground, we just held back, and unfortunately, nasapak pa sila."

