Manny Pangilinan calls NCAA incident ‘unacceptable'

MANILA -- Sports patron and businessman Manuel Pangilinan was clearly disappointed with the violence that occurred at an NCAA basketball game between Jose Rizal University (JRU) and the De La Salle-College of St. Benilde on Tuesday.

Pangilinan was not at the game, but he watched videos of it, and said he struggled to understand why JRU Heavy Bomber John Amores attacked four players of the opposing team.

“It is not the right thing to do. You should not hurt other players. Bakit niya ginawa 'yun? I think that is unacceptable,” Pangilinan shared at the end of the Metro Pacific Investments media briefing.

Amores was caught on videos of the ugly brawl rampaging through the CSB bench, clearly connecting punches with at least two CSB players.

The fight went viral, drawing swift condemnation from Filipino basketball fans, with many netizens calling for Amores to be banned from the sport for life.

On Wednesday, the collegiate league has indefinitely banned Amores, saying in a statement that "violence has no place in the NCAA."

Pangilinan said he was also made aware that Amores had assaulted a player of the University of the Philippines (UP) during a preseason game in July.

UP has reportedly filed criminal charges against Amores after JRU failed to act on his violent on court behavior.

Pangilinan stopped short of commenting on why Amores was still allowed to play given his aggressive on-court actions.

"As to what sanctions he is deserving of, you have to leave that to the NCAA," he said.

Pangilinan is a well known basketball patron with his active support of the collegiate teams of his alma maters Ateneo de Manila and San Beda University.

He was the founding president and chairman emeritus of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, and his conglomerate owns Philippine Basketball Association teams TNT Tropang Giga, NLEX Road Warriors, and Meralco Bolts.

He is a regular fixture at the games of the PBA, UAAP, and NCAA, as well as Gilas Pilipinas, the Philippine national basketball team.

