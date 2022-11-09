Philippine MMA's main man Eduard Folayang. Handout photo

MANILA -- Former two-time lightweight champion Eduard "The Landslide" Folayang has been included in ONE Championship's much-anticipated return to the Philippines.

Folayang has been included in ONE Fight Night 5 which will take place in the morning of Dec. 3 at Mall of Asia Arena.

He has been slated to square off with Brazil’s Edson Marquez in a three-round lightweight encounter.

The last time Folayang saw action was when he dominated famed Muay Thai artist Wayne Parr in the latter's retirement bout last March.

Folayang will join Denice Zamboanga in ONE Fight Night 5 – the first of two shows in ONE’s return to the Philippines.

The other show is ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks which will take place in the evening.

Folayang was initially being set up to take on UFC legend Akihiro Akiyama, but the Japanese fighter reportedly turned down the offer.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC



