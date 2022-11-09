Converge coach Aldin Ayo celebrates with guard Aljun Melecio during their game against the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Converge FiberXers remain the hottest team in the PBA, stretching their winning streak to six games on Wednesday night after out-gunning the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters in a shootout.

Yet coach Aldin Ayo was far from satisfied after their 132-127 triumph, noting that they won despite playing out of their system and lamenting their poor finish to the contest.

"To be honest, we're winning but in a way, our game is, in a way, deteriorating," Ayo said after they improved their record to 7-2 in the 2022 PBA Commissioners' Cup.

The FiberXers are currently at solo second in the tournament with three games left in their schedule, and Ayo stressed the need for improvement if they hope to maintain their winning run.

"Umalis kami doon sa sistema namin against NLEX just to win the game," he said. "Itong laro na 'to, umalis din kami sa sistema namin kasi very unconventional 'yung approach ni Coach Topex [Robinson]. So medyo bumababa."

"Good thing 'yung conditioning andoon, the players are ready, physically But we're not going to have a break. Tomorrow will be an active rest because gusto namin maibalik sa tamang approach kung paano kami maglaro, and we're going to do that," he added.

Converge got a superb performance from import Quincy Miller, who made 13 of 25 field goals for 46 points in the win. RK Ilagan also came off the bench to score 22 points, built on 6-of-10 shooting from long range.

As a team, the FiberXers made 22 three-pointers, one shy of the league record. But they nearly squandered a double-digit advantage in the fourth quarter, with the Fuel Masters getting to within four points, 131-127, with still 52 seconds left.

"We want the players to be consistent, and kung hindi pa tumutunog 'yung final buzzer, dapat dire-diretso 'yung laro," said Ayo, who was visibly upset at his players' errors late in the game.

"It happened na we were up, I think, by eight or six points, na we relaxed, and we had a turnover and they were able to convert it. Then 'pag-depensa namin, hindi kami naka-stop. Two consecutive possessions that we did not execute our game plan," he pointed out.

"Crucial kasi 'yun eh. If we cannot finish the game the right way, mahirap manalo eh. So it's all about finishing hard, and being consistent."

Converge will try to extend their winning streak to seven games on Sunday, November 13 against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.