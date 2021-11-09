John Riel Casimero will defend his WBO bantamweight title on December 11 in Dubai. File photo. Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Casimero to defend title against Butler in Dubai; Mama, Nietes in action

MANILA, Philippines -- WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero will be one of three Filipinos in action when Probellum holds its inaugural fight card at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 11.

Casimero will make the third defense of his WBO bantamweight title against Paul Butler, while Jayson Mama and former world champion Donnie "Ahas" Nietes are also on the fight card.

The card, tabbed "Probellum: Revolution," is the inaugural event of the promotion.

Casimero (31-4, 21 knockouts) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Cuban veteran Guillermo Rigondeaux in August and will be facing off against his mandatory challenger in Butler. The English boxer brings a 33-2 record, with 15 knockouts, to the bout.

Butler has won seven consecutive matches, including a split decision win over Mexico's Willibaldo Garcia in June that earned him the vacant WBO International bantamweight title.

Meanwhile, unbeaten Mama (16-0, 9 KOs) will challenge British fighter Sunny Edwards for the IBF flyweight title.

The 24-year-old Mama, who hails from General Santos City, last fought in April when he stopped countryman Romshane Sarguilla.

"The two world title fights see John Riel Casimero face Paul Butler, while Sunny Edwards takes on Jayson Mama, and both of those bouts are set to be guaranteed excitement," said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum.

Also set to appear in the card is former world champion Nietes (43-1-5, 23 knockouts), who signed with Probellum in October. The promotion has yet to announce Nietes' foe, but the bout will be a world title eliminator.

"With the likes of Donnie Nietes, Archie Sharp and Jono Carroll all competing too, fans will be treated to a night of non-stop action. We cannot wait for fight night and are proud to bring this historic event to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai," Schaefer also said.

