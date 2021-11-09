Nothing surprised Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao during Jenelyn Olsim’s unsuccessful run against #4-ranked atomweight contender Ritu “The Indian Tigress” Phogat.

The 24-year-old Filipina got outwrestled from start to finish, bowing out of ONE women’s atomweight World Grand Prix semifinals in ONE: NextGen.

Sangiao believes one of Olsim’s downfalls came when she kept repeating a strategy that didn't have much effect – repeating submissions that a calm and collected Phogat defended well.

“One mistake that Jenelyn made was that she focused on getting submissions even though [they weren’t] working for her anymore,” Sangiao said.

“The holds were there, she made it difficult for Ritu, but the game plan that we prepared for wasn't really executed.”

For Sangiao, it all boils down to muscle memory when it comes to wrestling.

The soft-spoken mentor was delighted with how Olsim prepared for Phogat’s wrestling, as she practiced relentlessly on takedown defense and looked ready for the Evolve MMA star’s attack come fight night.

But all that changed as Phogat took Olsim down at will during their match, and for Sangiao, the experience showed.

“It’s back to the drawing board. No matter how much you know the technique of your opponent, you just have to keep on working, keep on repeating it, until it becomes muscle memory for you,” Sangiao said.

“There were times during training that even our men fighters couldn’t take Jenelyn down, but during the match she got easily taken down over and over again. I think she forgot the small details. So she just has to review [them] and repeat [them].”

All’s not lost for Olsim, however, as Sangio believes the fire in her just grew bigger after this setback.

“After the match, Jenelyn couldn’t really sleep. She was just thinking about what went wrong and what she could have done to be better,” Sangiao said.

“Prior to this, she told me she wants to go all the way and take the belt, but it’s not easy, it takes time – but that attitude will be key for her in getting what she wants.”

Related video: