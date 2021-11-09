Roger Pogoy recently got himself a championship ring when his team Talk 'N Text defeated Magnolia for the PBA Philippine Cup.

The Cebuano shooting guard on Monday got another ring when he married his girlfriend Love Lynn Portes.

His team announced the development through their Instagram account.

"Our champ just got his 2nd ring! Congratulations and best wishes on your wedding day, @rrpogoy16!" the caption said.

It was Pogoy's third ring, actually.

Pogoy recently announced completing his studies with a degree in Sports and Recreation Management from the Far Eastern University.