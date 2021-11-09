New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) celebrates with guard RJ Barrett (9), guard Evan Fournier (13), and center Taj Gibson (67) in front of Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) in the second half at the Wells Fargo Center. Mitchell Leff, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Julius Randle scored 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lift the visiting New York Knicks past the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 on Monday.

RJ Barrett added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Evan Fournier had 11 points and Immanuel Quickley contributed 10 for the Knicks, who rebounded after a 17-point loss Sunday on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The depleted Sixers played without Joel Embiid, who tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the game. He is expected to be out for 10 days. Also missing for the Sixers were Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe and Matisse Thybulle due to health and safety protocols. Ben Simmons (personal reasons) has yet to play this season.

Andre Drummond powered the Sixers with 14 points and 25 rebounds. Furkan Korkmaz scored 19 points, Tyrese Maxey added 16, Georges Niang put up 15 and Seth Curry had 14. Shake Milton also had 10 for the Sixers, whose six-game winning streak was snapped.

HIGHLIGHTS:

The Knicks went ahead 55-37 when Fournier dropped in a 3-pointer with 1:34 left in the second quarter.

Randle led the Knicks with 11 points as they held a 58-44 edge at halftime. Korkmaz paced the Sixers with four 3-pointers and 16 points at the break.

Danny Green hit back-to-back treys and the Sixers soon closed within 62-57 with 7:01 remaining in the third.

The game slowed into a halfcourt defensive battle from there. Randle converted a pair of free throws in the final minute of the third period and the Knicks took a 72-69 advantage into the fourth quarter.

When Quickley knocked down a deep trey from the top of the key with 9:16 to go, the Knicks led 81-75.

Milton converted a three-point play to close the Sixers within 83-80 with eight minutes remaining.

The Sixers continued to build momentum, but Milton committed a turnover and Barrett came back with a 3-pointer for an 89-82 New York advantage with 6:54 left.

Philadelphia scored the next six points to cut the deficit to one.

Randle responded with a jumper and a 3-pointer to extend the Knicks' lead to 94-88 with 4:21 to go.

The Knicks used a late 8-0 run to pull away for the win.