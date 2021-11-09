MANILA - Echo Philippines and TNC Pro Team have released some of their players, some of which are MPL veterans, as they prepare for the Season 9 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League, the teams announced on their pages.

TNC on Monday announced the departure of team captain Dylan Aaron "Light" Catipon, Patrick "P-God" Grecia, and Douglas Joseph "Imbadeejay" Astibe II.

Imbadeejay spent a season with Cignal Ultra before heading into TNC ahead of Season 8.

Light and P-God, meanwhile, were mainstays when TNC was still Work Auster Force.

No reason was given on their departures.

Echo PH's Jason Rafael "Jaymeister" Torculas, Joshua Nathaniel "Aspect" Tating, and Samuel Josef "Invoker" Cruz parted ways with the squad after just one season, the team announced Sunday.

"Jay, Aspect, and Invoker officially depart our team roster. GGs and thank you, boys! GL further, and wish you all the best in your careers," they said.

All three players were recruited by the squad, ahead of their rebranding from Aura PH in Season 8, with veteran Jaymeister coming from Onic, Aspect coming from Laus Playbook Esports, and Invoker being an MPL rookie.

In a later post, Echo PH said they are "definitely coming up with a lot of plans" before Season 9 of the MPL starts.

Echo PH fell in their first playoff game against Smart Omega Esports to end their MPL Season 8 run. TNC Pro Team, after a stellar playoff standing in MPL Season 7 as Work Auster Force, did not make the cut in Season 8.