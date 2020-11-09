Volleyball: Espejo shines in Bahrain debut but Bani Jamra loses in 4 sets

Marck Espejo expressed his gratitude to Filipinos who stayed up to watch his debut for Bani Jamra in the Isa Bin Rashid Volleyball League, early Monday.

Espejo, who flew to Bahrain last week, came off the bench to score 19 points on 18 attacks and a kill block.

However, his team bowed to Al Ahli, 13-25, 25-20, 24-26, 18-25.

Afterward, Espejo thanked those who watched and vowed to bounce back. The five-time UAAP Most Valuable Player entered the game in the second set and made an immediate impact, but ultimately could not lift Bani Jamra to victory.

Maraming salamat sa puyat at suporta. Bawi next game!❤️🇵🇭 — Marck Espejo (@MarckEspejooo) November 8, 2020

The game was streamed on YouTube at midnight in the Philippines.

This is Espejo's third stint as an import. He previously played for Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler in Japan in May 2018, shortly after the conclusion of his glittering UAAP career.

In December 2019, he played for Visakha in the Thailand Volleyball League after helping the Philippines win silver in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

