PBA: Tim Cone addresses criticisms after Ginebra's loss to SMB

MANILA, Philippines -- Amidst heavy criticisms from their own fans, Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone explained his decision to bench their star players for most of the second half of their game against San Miguel Beer on Sunday night.

The Beermen took a crucial 81-66 win over the Gin Kings, which kept them on track for a playoff berth in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. Entering the game, San Miguel had lost back-to-back games and was teetering on the brink of elimination.

After trailing 53-36 at the half, Cone played Stanley Pringle and Japeth Aguilar for less than five minutes in the third, and sat out LA Tenorio for the entirety of the quarter. Scottie Thompson sparked the Gin Kings' run and got them to within three points, but the Beermen responded well and pulled away again heading to the final frame.

On Monday morning, Cone explained that he was thinking of the bigger picture when he opted to sit his star players for the bulk of the second half, rather than make an attempt at a comeback against the Beermen.

"If we lose both of our last two games, we're not assured of (a) Top 4 finish," Cone said on Twitter. "We had to make a decision. If we fall behind early, we're going to rest guys that were banged up: Stan, Jap, LA, JD (Jared Dillinger)."

"We weren't going to risk losing two games trying to fight back in one game," he added.

Ginebra played just last Friday, beating TNT 85-79 in a tough contest. After Sunday's game against SMB, they play again on Monday night against TerraFirma, in what will be their last elimination round game.

Cone admitted that the compressed schedule was a concern for them, especially with some of his players dealing with nagging injuries.

"Being down 17 at the half, I said I would observe our starters in the first few minutes and determine if we would stay with them or go with the second group," he explained. "It was the second group with Scottie that brought us back to within three points."

"Ultimately, our guys didn't show up for SMB, and that was disappointing and unacceptable. They know that. But that's also on me," Cone stressed. "I didn't prepare them well."

Fans were vocal of their criticism on social media, with some implying that the Gin Kings deliberately threw the game to toss a lifeline to the Beermen, whose playoff bid needed a boost. Ginebra, after all, was already assured of a quarterfinal spot ahead of the game.

Former PBA commissioner Noli Eala tweeted that it was a "terrible game," and fans concurred with his assessment. Some lamented that what happened was "very, very obvious."

"Pumapayag si Tim Cone sa ganyan?" one fan asked.

"In the PBA, we call it Sagip Kapamilya," another fan quipped.

Cone, for his part, said on Twitter that they will move on to their game against the Dyip on Monday night. TerraFirma are already eliminated from playoff contention, and will carry a 1-8 record to the contest.

"We'll see who shows up for TerraFirma tonight," said Cone.

"It's always on me to see the Big Picture," he added. "Hopefully, I'm doing that. I truly apologize to the fans if what we did was construed differently."