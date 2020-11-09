PBA: Phoenix outlasts Blackwater, keeps in step with leaders

Calvin Abueva came close to a triple-double in Phoenix Super LPG's win over Blackwater. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters are assured of a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup after a hard-earned 100-95 victory over the Blackwater Elite, Monday at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The Fuel Masters trailed for most of the way, even falling behind by 16 points early in the third quarter after a slow start. But big plays by Calvin Abueva, a clutch three-pointer from Jason Perkins, and stout defense led by Justin Chua propelled them ahead in the final quarter.

The Fuel Masters have now won three straight games to improve to 7-3, joining TNT Tropang Giga and Barangay Ginebra as teams that have clinched quarterfinals spots. Moreover, Phoenix Super LPG is still in line for a Top 4 finish that will give them a twice-to-beat edge in the playoffs.

Abueva came close to a triple-double, finishing with 17 points, 13 boards, and eight dimes, while Perkins had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Matthew Wright struggled with his shooting, making just five of his 15 attempts for 17 points, but his free throws down the stretch helped the Fuel Masters fend off Blackwater's final rally. Brian Heruela came off the bench for 15 points, while Chua tallied seven points, 11 boards, and five blocks.

"We talked about accountability," Phoenix Super LPG coach Topex Robinson said of his team, who fell behind by eight points to start the game and had to play catch up for the rest of the way. "We have to keep our culture, who we are, and what we stand for, alive."

"They just kept talking and talking, communicating, and finding ways to win, because they know that they're accountable to what we're trying to build here," he explained.

The fourth quarter saw two ties and two lead changes, with a JC Intal slam dunk giving Phoenix Super LPG the lead for good, 83-81, with seven minutes to play. They pushed the lead to seven points, 89-82, when Chua drilled a triple with three and a half minutes left.

Mike Tolomia got the three-pointer back for Blackwater, but the Elite's offense sputtered until Nino Canaleta hit a jumpshot that made it a four-point game, 91-87, with still a minute and a half to go.

Unfortunately for the Elite, they left Perkins wide open for a three-pointer that made it a seven-point game anew, 94-87, with 69 seconds left.

Phoenix Super LPG's defense took over from there, as they forced the Elite into hurried shots from the perimeter, while Chua locked down the paint. Blackwater had one last shot when Tolomia converted a layup that brought them within four points, 97-93, with 17 seconds to go, but Wright's free throw and a missed jumper by Mac Belo sealed the deal for Phoenix Super LPG.

"We have to be the best version of ourselves," Robinson said when asked about their chances of finishing in the Top 4. "Wala kaming control sa ibang teams eh, but we have 100% control of how we're gonna play."

As it stands, Phoenix Super LPG, TNT, and Ginebra are tied at the top spot with identical 7-3 win-loss slates. They wrap up their elimination round schedule against Rain or Shine on Wednesday.

Canaleta finished with 21 points, while Belo had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Elite. Blackwater, which entered the game as one of three eliminated teams, fell to 2-8 in the conference. They play again on Wednesday, against the Magnolia Hotshots.