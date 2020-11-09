PBA: Ahanmisi finding rhythm at the right time for Alaska

Alaska guard Maverick Ahanmisi soars for a layup. File photo. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Alaska guard Maverick Ahanmisi credited his teammates and coaches for his breakout game, as his double-double powered the Aces to a 122-119 overtime victory over the NLEX Road Warriors on Monday.

It was a crucial win for the Aces: they finished the elimination round with a 7-4 win-loss record, securing their passage to the quarterfinals and keeping them in the hunt for a Top 4 finish.

Leading the way in their win was Ahanmisi, who put up 25 points on eight-of-17 shooting while also grabbing 12 rebounds. Twelve of those points came in the fourth quarter and overtime, as Ahanmisi helped Alaska stay afloat.

When he fouled out with just over a minute to go in the overtime period, Robbie Herndon and Mike DiGregorio were there to finish the job.

"I owe it all to my coaches and my teammates, really," said Ahanmisi, who entered the game averaging only 4.7 points in their past seven games.

"They just told me to stay aggressive, and like I said, I think it shows our team chemistry and our character. Coming in, everybody contributed, and everybody did their part tonight," he added.

Ahanmisi is finding his rhythm just in time for the Aces. He had been the last player to enter the league's bubble in Clark, Pampanga, and wound up missing their first three games of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

It has taken him some time to get into a groove, as he was in single digits in their first six games before scoring 11 points in a 102-94 triumph over the NorthPort Batang Pier on Friday night. He reset his conference-high anew on Monday, with the Aces needing every point.

"Mav, you know how special he is, and the capabilities that he has," Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso said of the veteran guard. "What's nice about Mav is he has many different skills that we appreciate, and that we knew that we could use on our team, of course."

For Cariaso, what makes Ahanmisi so valuable to the Aces is that even when he struggled with his offense, his defensive effort never wavered. Moreover, they could assign Ahanmisi to guards and small forwards, giving Cariaso the versatile defender that he needs on the court.

"To have that luxury of having a guy like that, it's really special," said Cariaso.

Against NLEX, Ahanmisi was the primary defender on Kiefer Ravena. The "Phenom" put up 30 points, but he shot only 10-of-25 from the field.

"We're glad that this is kind of his breakout game, you know. We're happy that he performed well and it came at the right time," Cariaso said of Ahanmisi.

The Aces now have at least three days to rest and prepare for the playoffs, while they wait for their final seeding and their quarterfinals opponent.

