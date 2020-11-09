NBA: Nashville in the running for Raptors' temporary home -- report

Kyle Lowry #7 and Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors talk during the game against the Boston Celtics during Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on September 11, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at AdventHealth Arena. Fernando Medina, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Nashville has joined the list of cities that could serve as a temporary home base for the Toronto Raptors, The Athletic reported.

The Raptors are expected to start the season playing outside of Canada because of travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Toronto Blue Jays played their home games in Buffalo, N.Y.

Other cities reportedly under consideration include Tampa and Kansas City, Mo.

The Athletic reported that Raptors officials visited Nashville earlier this week and toured Bridgestone Arena, where the Predators of the NHL play.

The arena also frequently hosts Southeastern Conference basketball games and was scheduled to host the conference tournament when the pandemic forced the cancellation of the NCAA season in March.

The 2020-21 NBA season tentatively is set to begin Dec. 22.

The Athletic said being a relatively short flight from the other cities in the Atlantic Division -- Boston, Brooklyn, New York and Philadelphia -- is important for the Raptors.