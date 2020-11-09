MMA: Eustaquio back at ONE stage, vows to overcome South Korean foe

MANILA, Philippines -- Former ONE flyweight champion Geje "Gravity" Eustaquio will return to action on Friday night, as he takes on South Korea's Song Min Jong in a three-round encounter at ONE: Inside the Matrix III in Singapore.

The previously-recorded event will air on November 13, and Eustaquio's bout will be contested at a catchweight of 64-kg.

The 31-year-old Filipino is looking to build on his victory over Toni Tauru last November 2019, as he wants to make another run at the ONE flyweight title -- a belt he has already won twice before.

"I can't decide whether I'm next in line for a title shot or not," the Team Lakay standout said. "Ultimately, my performances will speak for itself. My role is to train and perform at my best, always."

"But if the opportunity will present itself, of course I believe I deserve it. It will happen in God's perfect time," said Eustaquio.

Song presents a tough challenge for Eustaquio, as the South Korean is known for his tricky ground game. A product of Rich Franklin's "ONE Warrior Series," Song brings an 11-7 win-loss record into the bout, as well as a four-match winning streak.

He last fought in October 2019, outpointing Kodai Murata in the ONE Warrior Series.

"I have a lot of respect for him," Eustaquio said of Song. "He is a good martial artist. He's also made his mark in the world of mixed martial arts and has enough experience. He's got good size, and he has a pretty decent ground game."

"But he's never faced anyone like me," the Filipino also stressed. "I'm a well-rounded fighter, and I plan to show that in this fight."

Eustaquio is confident that his preparations with Team Lakay will pay dividends on fight night as well. The veteran has stayed in Baguio City with his team during the quarantine period, and never stopped training even with ONE events suspended because of the global health crisis.

"I'm very excited to get back inside the ONE circle," said Eustaquio. "It's been a very long time. I'm confident I can get this win, despite what we've all experienced in the pandemic."

"It's time to turn this experience into a positive," he added.

The Eustaquio-Song showdown will be the co-main event of ONE: Inside the Matrix III. In the main event, Kevin Belingon of the Philippines takes on another bantamweight contender, John Lineker of Brazil, in a bout that will have major implications in the division.